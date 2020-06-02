Indian troops kill three Kashmiris in Rajouri

HELD SRINAGAR: In their fresh act of state terrorism, the Indian troops killed three Kashmiri youths in Rajouri district of the held valley on Monday, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The youths were killed by the troops during a violent military operation in Nawshehra area of the district. However, an Indian Army official claimed before the media that the youths were militants and they were killed during an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched massive cordon and search operations in five villages of Mendhar area of Poonch district. An Indian Army official confirmed that teams of army and police had cordoned off the villages and “searches are going on in the area”.

According to the KMS, the Indian troops killed 21 Kashmiris, including two young boys, during the month of May.During the period, at least 200 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the held territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 146 people, mostly youths, and molested and disgraced 20 women during 565 cordon and search operations in different areas of the held territory during the said period.The troops along with police personnel also destroyed or damaged 801 residential houses and also looted them in the last month.