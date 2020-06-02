Sancho powers Dortmund to big win

BERLIN: England winger Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick and revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” protest message in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 rout of bottom side Paderborn on Sunday that trimmed Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points.

The outstanding Sancho, who now has 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga this season, joined a host of protests in the German top-flight over the weekend at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States.

Sancho later wrote on Instagram: Morocco international Achraf Hakimi lifted his jersey to deliver the same message as Sancho after scoring Dortmund’s fourth goal at Paderborn.

George Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis during an arrest by a police officer who pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck, sparking protests across the US. Earlier Sunday, Borussia Moenchengladbach’s French forward Marcus Thuram took a knee to protest Floyd’s death. Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie wore a “Justice for George” armband on Saturday.

At Paderborn, second-placed Dortmund kept their remote title hopes intact as Sancho stole the limelight with teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland sidelined by a leg injury. Bayern are firmly on course for an eighth successive title with just six matches left to play, and Dortmund´s sports director Michael Zorc said the focus was now on securing Champions League qualification as quickly as possible.After Dortmund’s attack struggled to break the deadlock, Hazard scored the opening goal on 54 minutes when presented with a tap-in by midfielder Emre Can.