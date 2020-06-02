FIH-federations online meeting today

ISLAMABAD: International Hockey Federation (FIH) Chief Executive Officer Thierry Weil will hold a teleconference with top officials of the hockey-playing nations today (Tuesday) to discuss the challenges confronting the game.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt on the hockey activities around the world. Olympics and Season II of the FIH Pro League have already been postponed.A number of other international events including the Nations Cup have also been delayed. “The meeting with the representatives of all the leading countries is an effort to find ways and means to confront the situation emerging in the wake of Covid-19 threats. A viable future plan would be evolved following the teleconference,” an FIH official told ‘The News’.