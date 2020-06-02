Justice Faez Isa case: Farogh Naseem resigns to represent federation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned for the second time to represent the federation in the Supreme Court in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.



The presidential reference accuses Justice Isa of concealing his properties in the United Kingdom allegedly held in the name of his spouse and children.

In an official statement, Farogh Naseem said on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he had presented himself to appear as counsel in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A ten-member full court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will resume hearing today (Tuesday). “I will represent the federation in the case and therefore I have tendered my resignation as the Law Minister”, Naseem said, adding that he had great respect for the judges and the judiciary.

“As Law Minister, I always made decisions under the guidance of the holy Quran, the Hadith, the Constitution of Pakistan and the law, and I have never done anything which is contrary to the rule of law”, he said.

Naseem said he had no personal vendetta with any person, judge, bar council or a lawyer not even with Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “I will appear in the court only as a lawyer to assist the court”, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Farogh Naseem had earlier resigned last year on November 26 to represent Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the apex court in the extension case.

He was also counsel of former military dictator General (R) Pervez Musharraf when the then PML-N government had filed a complaint, seeking initiation of high-treason proceedings against him for imposing emergency rule on November 3, 2007.