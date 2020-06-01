India expels two Pak HC officials after levelling spying charges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were being expelled for allegedly "indulging in espionage activities", India´s foreign ministry said late on Sunday, allegations that Islamabad called "baseless", a British wire service reported.
"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission," the ministry said in a statement.
The pair had to leave the country "within 24 hours" and Pakistan´s charge d´affaires was issued with a "strong protest" over their alleged activities, the ministry said. Pakistan´s foreign ministry said it "strongly rejects the baseless Indian allegations" and called it a "clear violation of the Vienna Convention... especially in an already vitiated atmosphere".
The expulsions came after a German court in early May said an Indian national will stand trial there in August accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities for New Delhi´s secret service.
India is also experiencing increased friction with its other neighbours China and Nepal. India has several disputes with regional superpower China along their 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) border.
Hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops are currently involved in the latest face-off concentrated in India´s Ladakh region just opposite Tibet. The Nepalese government in mid-May drew up a new political map that includes strategically important territory it disputes with India.
The new map followed protests in Nepal after its bigger neighbour inaugurated an 80-kilometre road in Uttarakhand state leading up to a disputed pass.