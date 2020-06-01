close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 1, 2020

1,102 teams engaged in locust control operation: NDMA

Top Story

A
APP
June 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Some 1,102 teams of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) are engaged in locusts control operation in affected districts of the country.

An NDMA spokesman said Sunday that the authority so far carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 492,000 hectare locust hit areas.

The spray of 4,900 hectare area and survey of 363,000 hectare area under the locusts attack have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

The teams conducted both aerial and ground spray of 3,200 hectare area of Balochistan, 200 hectare area of Punjab, 800 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 700 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

The spokesman said a total of 52 districts, 31 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5 of Punjab and 6 of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

Latest News

More From Top Story