Mon Jun 01, 2020
June 1, 2020

Man falls from moving train dies

National

June 1, 2020

KASUR: A passenger was killed after falling from a moving train near Kot Radha Kishan, some 41 km away from here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haroon resident of Korangi Karachi was standing on the foot-board of Lahore bound Karachi Express when he slipped and fell onto the ground near Kot Radha Kishan railways station. He died on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

