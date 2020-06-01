Six killed, 32 hurt as bus overturns

KHANEWAL: Six passengers were killed while 32 others sustained injuries as bus overturned near Pull Rangu here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a bus was carrying passengers to its way to Bahawalpur via Multan from Shakargarh when suddenly it overturned near pull Rangu while saving a motorcyclist. As a result, six passengers died on the spot while 32 others sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Danial, Adil Saeed, Taimoor, Shahbaz, Najib and Zakaria Begum, w/o Basharat Ali. The injured were identified as Gulshair, Waqar Khan, Rehman Ali, Amjad, Muhammad Tauqir, Muhammad Hafeez, Basit, Salman, Waqar Ali, Sakhi Ahmed, Ali Gul, Samina Bibi, Uzma Bibi, Robina Bibi, Qasim, Abdul Rehman, Attiya Bibi and others. The doctors were called on duty at hospitals under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The DC expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the sad incident. He directed hospitals administration to extend better health facilities to the injured. Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Dogar reached Trauma Centre to enquire about the health of injured on the directions of the DC. He also reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the injured at the hospital. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the bus accident near Pull Rangu in Khanewal. He sought a report from Multan division Commissioner Shanul Haq about the incident and directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.