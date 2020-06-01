90-year-old lady beats coronavirus effortlessly

ISLAMABAD: She is 90-year old. She was tested positive for COVID-19. Her normal health condition had not necessitated test. But she has to undergo it along with her family members as one of them turned out to be coronavirus patient.

Whether her test was a false positive or she was actually struck by the virus, her recovery without much hassle or complication is not less than a miracle because of her old age. Before and after her test, she showed not even a single insignificant symptom of COVID-19. She had no fever, no cough, no flu, no throat problem, no aches. Her health was precisely as normal as it was prior to her positive test.

Along with other family members, she had got tested by the government after her 61-year old son, MNB (name changed to conceal his identity), was found positive. He had severe symptoms like fever, cough, body pain etc. He was quarantined in one room of the house, and his mother, the elderly lady, was restricted to another. His wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law and another male relative living with them were, however, tested negative.

Three days before the COVID-19 was detected, MNB had visited Sialkot to attend the funeral rites of his sister’s husband, who had died of natural causes, most probably cardiac arrest. His wife had also accompanied him but she had tested negative.

During her isolation, the old lady, who is hard on hearing, was given no medication, not even Paracetamol or Panadol, except her usual medicines. At one point, when the family feared, though a misplaced view, that her condition might deteriorate at home and it would be difficult for it to handle her, it urged authorities to shift her to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). They obliged but doctors returned her after a few hours saying that she doesn’t have any symptoms, her condition was normal/stable and it would be helpful for her to be her residence. It proved to be a prudent advice.

After her first positive test (conducted by the government through the National Institute of Health or NIH), the subsequent two tests from a private lab that the family arranged with a gap of three days as advised by the doctors became negative. The entire episode took some 21 days with a happy finish.

After irrefutable suspicions that he has been infected by coronavirus, her son MNB had got himself tested by a private lab of the federal capital. That had forced the entire family to undergo tests. On the fifth day of his home quarantine, MNB had respiratory problem. His son called 1166 helpline that connected MNB with a doctor. The medic advised him to be admitted to the PIMS and told him that he would be sending an ambulance. After some time, the patient was removed to the hospital. There, he was put on artificial oxygen.

MNB was kept in the PIMS for 15 days. He was looked after well. Keeping in view his unsatisfactory condition, certain blood tests were conducted. He was given proper medicines and injections. When he became stable up to the doctors’ satisfaction, oxygen was removed two days before his release from the PIMS. During this stay, two tests were carried out by the NIH for coronavirus, which were negative. While discharging him, the doctors counseled that he should exercise care in the next few days. He developed weakness due to the trauma imposed by the virus.

When the official medical experts had visited the family’s residence at the very outset, they had given the patients elaborate guidelines to pursue till their full recovery. For contact tracing they got a comprehensive proforma filled up. They secured details of the relatives and places the patients visited before and after contracting the virus and whether they came in touch with anyone having returned from abroad.

Alarm bells rang and panic gripped the same extended family when COVID-19 was simultaneously detected in three other persons living in another locality of Islamabad. All of them had attended the funeral rites of their father. Emergency was declared in the well-knit family over the emergence of such a large number of coronavirus patients aged between 30 years and 90 years.

Islamabad’s most expensive and state-of-the-art private hospital refused to take some of these patients for its own reasons. The government came to their rescue. It appeared that everything isn’t lost when it comes to the performance of different departments at a time of national calamity provided they have the requisite wherewithal and financial resources to meet the challenge.

After burying their elder, six members of the second family including the widow, her daughter, two married sons and their wives got themselves tested for COVID-19 by a private lab. This was the family’s own initiative on the advice of their patron. Three of them – a brother, his wife and his married sister – were tested positive.

After coming to know about these results from the private lab, the Islamabad administration sprang into action and deployed three policemen at their residence to see that no relative or neighbour enters the house and no patient leaves it till recovery. It asked the infected persons to self-isolate in separate rooms at home. At the same time, it disinfected the premises by the spray.

After their married sister went to her Rawalpindi home with the official permission to live there in quarantine, a police cop was taken away. Islamabad authorities told the family that the lady who has gone to Rawalpindi is now out of the capital’s jurisdiction. However, she will have to inform it about the result of her next test.

After two-week isolation, the husband and wife were tested by the NIH. He became negative while she remained positive. He was again tested after three days and his result was unchanged. Doctors advised him to end his quarantine. The second policeman was removed. The wife turned out to be negative after another week. Then, the third cop was taken away.

The young man, his wife and sister have donated plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Interestingly, none of these young patients had even a minor symptom of coronavirus since they were tested positive. They faced no health problem.

As far as handling of the virus patients in Islamabad is concerned, the capital administration has so far done well within its given resources. It has put together some vehicles and medical staff to take care of a maximum of fifty new patients on daily basis but it is beyond its control to deal with the situation when the new cases have crossed this tally.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner says that the nerve centre the district administration has set up gets the list of all the positive cases from the private laboratories every evening. Its 28 rapid response teams comprising doctors and paramedics spring into action to get other family members tested if one of them is found positive, trace the contacts of patients, and advise how to handle the patients like keeping them in home or shifting them to hospital or quarantine centre depending on their conditions.