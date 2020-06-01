India expels two Pak HC officials after levelling spying charges

NEW DELHI: Two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were being expelled for allegedly "indulging in espionage activities", India´s foreign ministry said late Sunday, allegations that Islamabad called "baseless", a British wire service reported.

"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission," the ministry said in a statement.

The pair had to leave the country "within 24 hours" and Pakistan´s charge d´affaires was issued with a "strong protest" over their alleged activities, the ministry said.

Pakistan´s foreign ministry said it "strongly rejects the baseless Indian allegations" and called it a "clear violation of the Vienna Convention... especially in an already vitiated atmosphere".

The expulsions came after a German court in early May said an Indian national will stand trial there in August accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities for New Delhi´s secret service. India is also experiencing increased friction with its other neighbours China and Nepal.

India has several disputes with regional superpower China along their 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) border.

Hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops are currently involved in the latest face-off concentrated in India´s Ladakh region just opposite Tibet.

The Nepalese government in mid-May drew up a new political map that includes strategically important territory it disputes with India.

The new map followed protests in Nepal after its bigger neighbour inaugurated an 80-kilometre road in Uttarakhand state leading up to a disputed pass.