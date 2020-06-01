AC tests positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Marhaba Nemat has tested Covid-19 positive. Pirmahal Deputy District Officer Health Dr Bahlak Ali and a doctors team had obtained her throat and nasal swabs two days ago when she felt corona symptoms. Her test report received on Sunday from the Punjab Public Health Refferal laboratory has confirmed her Covid-19 patient.