Mon Jun 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2020

AC tests positive

National

June 1, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Marhaba Nemat has tested Covid-19 positive. Pirmahal Deputy District Officer Health Dr Bahlak Ali and a doctors team had obtained her throat and nasal swabs two days ago when she felt corona symptoms. Her test report received on Sunday from the Punjab Public Health Refferal laboratory has confirmed her Covid-19 patient.

