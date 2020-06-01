Inquiry into mob attack on Civil Hospital

KARACHI: Taking notice of Friday’s incident of mob attack on the medical staff of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.

Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Our doctors, nurses and paramedics are risking their lives to save the lives of others. Such violence against them is intolerable.” The LG minister pointed out that if the people who attacked the health facility had a complaint against the medical staff, they should have talked to the administration instead.

He said that legal action was being taken against all the attackers and cases had been registered against them. He added that a detailed report in this regard would soon be submitted to the CM.

He also said the chief executive had expressed his indignation over all such incidents in which the CHK as well as the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre were damaged and subjected to rioting.

Addressing the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of government hospitals, the local bodies’ minister said they should not feel alone at all because the provincial administration was standing with them.