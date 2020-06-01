River inflows start increasing

LAHORE: The river inflows have started to increase following the rising temperature in the catchment area during the last couple of weeks. According to water report issued by Wapda on Sunday, inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: inflows 111,900 cusecs and outflows 100,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 72,300 cusecs and outflows 72,300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 57,700 cusecs and outflows 70,000 cusecs, and Chenab at Marala: inflows 34,000 cusecs and outflows 11,000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 158,600 cusecs and outflows 151,300 cusecs, Chashma: inflows 149,900 cusecs and outflows 142,000 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 134,000 cusecs and outflows 118,600 cusecs, Panjnad: inflows 34,000 cusecs and outflows 18,900 cusecs, Guddu: inflows 113,000 cusecs and outflows 95,800 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 80,000 cusecs and outflows 36,600 cusecs, Kotri: inflows 25,300 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs. Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,445.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage 1.083 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1211.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage 5.119 MAF.