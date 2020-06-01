Four youths drown in River Indus

MIANWALI: Four youths, including two brothers, drowned in the River Indus while taking bath in Marri police limits on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 sources said Sunday that two brothers Nabeel Ahmad and Nadeem, residents of Marri Sher, along with their friends were celebrating picnic at River Indus near Makhadd village when they drowned while another two

youths, Awais, a resident of Toola Mangli village and Osama, a resident of Marri Indus, also drowned in the Indus River while bathing.

Rescue-1122 teams recovered the dead bodies of Nabeel and Awais while they were trying to search the bodies of two other youths.