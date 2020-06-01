Prices of naan/roti on the rise

LAHORE: Following surge in the wheat price during the procurement drive, flour products including tandoori roti, naan, bread, biscuits, cake, etc., tend to increase in the provincial metropolis. The owners of tandoors, restaurants, backing units says the government should show flexibility by not enforcing pricing formula for flour products like it facilitated the flour mills owners in fixing the rate of flour. They said the government and consumers should be ready to see fluctuations in flour products, keeping in view volatile grain market. The price of roti in different locations was reported Rs8-10, while naans were being sold for Rs12-15. The tandoors and restaurants asked the administration to refrain from taking coercive measures while ignoring dynamics of grain markets. Otherwise, they warned that they would be left with no option but to start agitation.