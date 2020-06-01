Abu Dhabi locks down with one-week travel ban

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi has announced it will cordon off the UAE´s capital as well as banning travel between regions within the emirate for a week from Tuesday to rein in the novel coronavirus.

The announcement on Sunday means that residents of the United Arab Emirates will not be allowed to travel from the capital Abu Dhabi to the services hub of Dubai, 90 minutes on a major highway, without a permit.

The decision came as the authorities said they were easing other restrictions within Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE. The authorities placed “a ban on movement entering and exiting the emirate and between its regions” from June 2, the Abu Dhabi media office tweeted on Sunday. It added that residents may move freely within their own regions between the hours of 6am and 10pm. But malls, restaurants, and hotel beaches will be allowed to reopen on Monday at 40 percent capacity, the media office said.