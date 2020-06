Paris cafes to get extra terrace space as lockdown eases

PARIS: Restaurants, cafes and bars in Paris will be able to put more tables outside when they reopen Tuesday after two months of lockdown, allowing them to serve more clients even as their inside dining rooms must remain closed. “In this crisis, Paris needs to support its restaurants and bars.

They are the heart of our city,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo told Sunday´s Parisien newspaper. While other restaurants across France can fully reopen Tuesday, the high number of COVID-19 cases and higher contagion risks in the densely populated Paris region prompted authorities to allow only limited operations for now. But Paris restaurants and cafes will be allowed to spread out along sidewalks and even set up tables in parking spaces in front of their buildings.

They can even expand their terraces in front of neighbouring businesses if the owners do not object, said Jean-Louis Missika, the city´s deputy major in charge of urbanism. Terrace taxes have also been suspended in the capital and other French cities to help owners recover from the coronavirus shutdowns.

“This is going to let these businesses get back up and running,” said Didier Chenet, president of the GNI Synhorcat of restaurant owners. He said that Paris counts some 12,500 establishments with terraces, though only 1,500 are covered. Some Paris restaurants jumped the gun over the Pentecost holiday weekend, with police largely turning a blind eye to impromptu patios set up across the city on Saturday.