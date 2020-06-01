Nepal govt tables Constitution amendment bill in parliament amidst border row with India

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Sunday tabled a Constitution amendment bill in parliament aimed at altering the country’s map amid a border dispute with India.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe, on behalf of the government of Nepal, tabled the bill, a day after the main Opposition Nepali Congress also backed the legislation.

It will be the second amendment to the Constitution.Nepal recently released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

India reacted angrily to the move saying such “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from such “unjustified cartographic assertion”.

The bill seeks to amend the political map of Nepal included in Schedule 3 of the Constitution. The new map will be used in all official documents including the coat of arms after the amendment bill is endorsed through parliament.

Parliament will now deliberate on the proposal before endorsing the bill.After its endorsement by both the Houses of parliament, the President will order issuance of the bill.The central committee of the main Opposition party Nepali Congress on Saturday decided to back the bill.

Last week, the proposed bill was removed from the business schedule of parliament at the last minute at the request of Minister K P Sharma Oli. The discussion on the Constitution amendment bill was delayed as the Nepali Congress asked for more time to discuss the matter in its high-level body.

Similarly, the Samajbadi Janata Party Nepal and the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal demanded that their long-standing calls for Constitution amendment also be incorporated.