Independent adjudicator to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal

LAHORE: An independent adjudicator, former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed for Umar Akmal’s appeal against PCB’s three-year ban against him for twice violating PCB’s anti-corruption code. No date for the hearing has been made available just yet, which is set to be announced by Justice Khokhar soon.

The Pakistan batsman was slapped with the ban for twice failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League. Akmal was provisionally suspended on February 17, 2020, and withdrawn from PSL 2020, before being formally charged by the PCB for breaches of Article 2.4.4

“Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

His initial decision to forego an appeal effectively left him having to accept the sanctions of Justice Chauhan, which resulted in a three-year ban against which he has now appealed.“The anti-corruption unit regularly holds educational seminars and refresher courses but even then, if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out,” said Lt Col Asif Mahmood, PCB Director of Anti-corruption and Security. “I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached.”