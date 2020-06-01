AFP suspends 3 positive-tested athletes

ISLAMABAD: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) provisionally suspended all three athletes who were tested positive during 13th South Asian Games from competing in any national and international event even before receiving sample B tests results.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that the AFP has suspended all three Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah from competing in all local and international events till the time competent authority take final decision on their future.

Mehboob and Naeem have opted for B sample test while Samiullah has accepted the verdict of the S sample. “Instead of suspending the two who opted for B sample, the AFP should have waited for B sample results. The two who have opted for B sample test have the right to clear the dust if they think they never have used any performance enhancing drugs. The result of the B sample test should have been there before the suspension.

In case of Samiulah who has decided against going for B sample tests, the decision is according to the laid down rules,” an official who deals with such cases when contacted said. He said that AFP surely has the final authority to announce the suspension or ban. “When athletes in subject have opted for sample B test, they cannot be suspended till the time sample B tests are available.”

Meanwhile, The News has learnt that SA Games organsing committee has approached WADA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to know legal position on dealing with athletes future according to laid down rules.

“The committee in Nepal has moved to world bodies for guidance to decide the future of those athletes who were tested positive during Games. There are a few more players from other countries who are also facing the same fate. Guidance is meant to ascertain the right way to deal with these athletes future,” an official told The News. The parent federation that in case of Pakistan is AFP also comes under pressure as any second incident of the usage of prohibited substance to enhance performance could well land it in trouble. All efforts to contact M Zafar, secretary AFP to know federation reaction went fruitless.