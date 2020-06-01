Ju-jitsu anti-doping webinar

KARACHI: Ju-Jitsu Asian Union conducted 2nd Anti-Doping Webinar for Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation.

The virtual seminar was hosted by Ms. Leyla Kuliyeva, Chairperson, Anti Doping and Education Commission. Ju-Jitsu Asian Union,from JJAU HQ and Dr Ruzlan Bezrukov, Chairperson, Medical Committee, JJAU HQ, UAE.

The webinar was assisted by doping control expert from Pakistan by Dr Ucksy Mallick, and Dr Warda Hameed, both Members of Anti Doping & Education Committee of JJAU.

Internation WWE champion Ryback “the big guy” was among the athletes who attended this seminar. Pakistan Ju Jitsu officials, coaches and senior athletes also attended the webinar and discussed the hazards of doping and side effecs.