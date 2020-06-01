Surveillance system launched to help racing track virus cases

LONDON: Racing will recommence in Britain on Monday (today) with strict hygiene and social distancing protocols in place.

In addition to measures such as screening and testing, the British Horseracing Authority is launching a “racing-specific” surveillance programme to identify and help act on coronavirus issues.

BHA chief medical officer Dr Jerry Hill said: “We are going to launch a surveillance programme so that we can monitor, in an anonymous fashion, the case load of Covid-19 in our industry. With government, we know we can map it by region and local authority area which allows us to identify local rates around yards and racecourses, but that’s not racing specific.

“What we need is a racing-specific database, so that we can say in this area we have seen a little increase in cases in racing, and that allows us to link up with our colleagues at Public Health England and have conversations about what they’re going to do about it. Testing comes into that surveillance programme as we recognise you get greater value from targeted testing rather than doing a blanket testing.”

Brant Dunshea, BHA chief regulatory officer, said: “The surveillance programme is to monitor what’s going on at a local level, so in terms of responding, our response would be relevant to the particular circumstances. We wouldn’t or couldn’t say we would immediately be locking down a particular facility or trainer’s activities - what we would do would to be engage with Public Health England, getting an understanding of what the issue is and then there would be a collaborative approach in terms of how we respond.”

Dunshea also outlined how the BHA’s new protocols have been trialled ahead of racing’s restart. He added: “Racing in Britain is incredibly safe, relatively speaking, but of course it is a sport that comes with inherent risks, so we’ve taken a very strong approach to risk management — both off the track and around the racecourse and stable yard environment.”