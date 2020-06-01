Karsten Warholm hoping to make Olympic gains

LONDON: Double world champion Karsten Warholm has warned he will get even faster as he prepares to lead athletics’ reboot.

The 24-year-old will aim to break the 300m hurdles world record at the Impossible Games in Oslo next week.

It has replaced the Diamond League meet after the coronavirus crisis stopped the world’s sporting calendar.

Norway’s Warholm ran 46.92 seconds in Zurich last year, the second fastest 400m hurdles of all time, and after the postponement of the Olympics until next year, the gold medal favourite believes he will benefit from the extra time.

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t like to speculate in these things but I have a strong belief this extra year with training can be an advantage. There are several good athletes in the 400m hurdles in the position for the Olympic gold, time will show who will be the winner.

Warholm, who defended his 400m hurdles world title in Doha last year, will target Chris Rawlinson’s 18-year 300m hurdles record of 34.48 seconds at the Impossible Games on June 11.

He has run 34.26secs indoors and has vowed to go all out, despite having to modify training this year.

The World Indoor Championships in Nanjing were the first major sporting event to be postponed in January as the coronavirus spread. The Diamond League will restart in Monaco on August 14 — with a planned meet in Gateshead two days later.