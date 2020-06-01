Nawaz’s new photo in public stirs PTI, PML-N war of words

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been spotted enjoying tea with family members outside his son’s office near Hyde Park – after over two months of isolation following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The photo, seen circulating on social media, shows the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo taking tea with his grandchildren in the garden of Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s Hyde Park Place office. This is the first time that the PML-N leader has left his apartment to go out in public after the Covid-19 outbreak hit London, a Sharif family source said.

The source added Sharif took a walk from Park Lane flats to the office – ten minutes away. As soon as the photo came into media, a war of words broke out between the PML-N leaders and PTI ministers and advisers. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said how the people in Pakistan could trust the accountability system. He said such photos make a mockery of the country’s justice system, law, administration, and judicial system.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill said on Twitter: “These people consider the nation as fool. He left for London with a false statement. The three-time prime minister lacks moral strength; they flee from the country on the basis of falsehood. Those people are pitiable who still hear their false utterances and consider them their leaders.”

Gill said public and the institutions were told lies. The level of morality is that at first they try to hide their lies then brag about them, he added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif broke her silence after a long time and responded to critics. The PML-N Vice President and daughter of Sharif said her father’s picture on social media was not meant for publicity but for humiliation which turned upside down like every time.

She said for those who could force their way into the ICU and try to make pictures of her unconscious mother, it is not difficult for those to take pictures of ladies and children’s of Sharif family. “If it was such a good deed, then why did you hide like a coward?”, she asked the anonymous person who first made the picture.

Sharif family sources have said that doctors had advised the family to keep him in isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak due to his advanced age. In January this year, a storm started in Pakistani politics after another picture of the former prime minister came out in which he was seen having a dinner at an Arab restaurant.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, then special assistant to the prime minister on information, had announced that the British government will be asked to send Sharif back through a letter but nothing happened after that.