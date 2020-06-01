Al-Aqsa, Masjid-e-Nabvi reopen for worshippers

By News Desk

MEDINA/JERUSALEM: Saudi Arabia on Sunday began its gradual reopening of Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in Medina after a more than two-month-long coronavirus lockdown, while prayers also resumed in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque.

According to a private news channel, the faithful offered Fajr prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH), strictly adhering to precautionary measures, which included limiting congregations to 40 per cent of the mosque’s capacity at a time. Mosques in other cities of Saudi Arabia have also been opened for offering prayers.

Saudi authorities temporarily prohibited worshippers from entering the holy mosques in Makkah and Medina on March 20 in a bid to contain the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people and claimed 480 lives in the country.

Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque also reopened after more than two months. Before dawn, worshippers in protective masks waited outside chanting “God is greatest, we will protect Al-Aqsa with our soul and blood”, before they were let in for the first prayers of the day.

As part of ongoing efforts to tackle the virus, worshippers’ temperatures were taken and staff distributed masks. Tape on the floor inside the mosque and on the stones outside marked where people should pray at a safe distance.

Israeli soldiers were stationed at the gates to the site. But the event was marred by a deadly police shooting earlier and eight arrests were made throughout the day.

A day earlier Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian disabled man in annexed east Jerusalem, where the compound is located. They said they mistakenly thought Iyad Khairi Hallak was armed and the killing prompted furious condemnation.

The Palestinian leadership demanded that the shooter face the International Criminal Court while the social media hashtags #PalestinianLivesMatter and #Icantbreathe echoed anger in the United States against police violence.

Eight Muslim residents were arrested by Israeli police on Sunday at the religious site for “disrupting general visits” and chanting “nationalistic calls” against Jewish Israelis, said police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

The Al-Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock had been closed in March as part of measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed 284 lives and infected more than 17,000 people in Israel.

Fewer than 500 infections and just three deaths have been confirmed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, which have a combined population of around five million. With the number of Covid-19 cases declining, restrictions have been eased in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Saturday’s shooting happened nearby, in the alleys of the walled Old City near Lions’ Gate, an access point mainly used by Palestinians. Defence Minister Benny Gantz said he was sorry for the death of 32-year-old Hallak and certain “the incident will be investigated swiftly” as police announced a probe.