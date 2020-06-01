Sindh, Balochistan oppose smart lockdowns as govt revisits steps today

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: As the federal government is set to announce today (Monday) the next course of action amid spiralling infections, Sindh and Balochistan governments have indicated their opposition to smart lockdowns and instead want a policy allowing home quarantine for Covid-19 patients.

This was apprised to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), here on Sunday, ahead of the National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) meeting today to decide the next steps to deal with the pandemic. The forum was informed that the Sindh and Balochistan provinces were not agreeing on imposing smart lockdowns and instead wanted a home quarantine policy.

The Centre and Sindh have been at odds over the intensity of lockdowns, which were imposed with varying intensities across country in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has now claimed 1,519 lives and infected 70,868 people.

For the third successive day, Pakistan has seen record increases in Covid-19 cases as well as deaths. Over the past 24 hours alone, 3,039 cases were recorded and 88 deaths, according to data gleaned from the federal government’s official Covid-19 portal.

Chairing the NCOC meeting, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar stressed the need for concentration on the plan to ease the lockdown while strictly implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs). He emphasised that shopkeepers should strictly implement a “no mask, no service,” policy, as the forum sought to engage market associations for the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in letter and spirit. The forum suggested strict punitive action over the violation of SOPs.

Umar called for pursuing a vigorous mass awareness campaign to highlight the government’s measures to contain Covid-19 and underscore its achievements in that regard. The campaign should focus on ensuring change in public behaviour about the pandemic, he added. The NCOC is working to devise a long- and short-term strategy on Covid-19 titled “Living with the Pandemic”.

Expressing satisfaction over the availability of ventilators in countrywide hospitals, Umar directed the authorities to provide latest information about the availability of beds and other related facilities for the infected people.

The forum was told the Resource Management System (RMS) would be rolled out across the country from the June 1. Under that system, hospitals would also share the details of local resources available to them, total admitted patients, denial of admissions, number of beds and ventilators available, as well as other facilities being provided to them.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said his ministry was planning to mobilise retired doctors of public sector hospitals, young doctors, doctors on house jobs, and final year medical students to cope with the situation. Moreover, he added, new doctors and paramedics would be recruited through walk-in interviews.

The forum was informed that the provinces had been asked to ensure community mobilisation and set up call centres in their respective areas by June 15. The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Brig (retd) Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.