Three test positive for corona in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Three more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus in the district on Saturday.

With the new cases, the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients reached 251 in the district since the outbreak of the viral disease in the country.

Similarly, 769 persons reported negative for the viral infection, while 110 recovered from the disease in the district.

The district has last 14 persons to the viral infection so far while 13 others persons of the district had died of Covid-19 in other districts of the province.