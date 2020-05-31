Four more die of Covid-19 in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Another four people have died of coronavirus, taking the death toll from Covid-19 to 44 in Swat district, health officials said on Saturday.
The officials said that 55 more people had tested positive for the virus, raising the total number of the corona patients to 880 in the district. About 368 people have recovered from coronavirus.