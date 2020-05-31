Trump strips Hong Kong privileges, curbs students

WASHINGTON: The US President Donald Trump said Friday he would strip several of Hong Kong´s special privileges with the United States and bar some Chinese students from US universities in anger over Beijing´s bid to exert control in the financial hub.

In a day of concerted action, the United States and Britain also raised alarm at the UN Security Council over a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, infuriating Beijing which said the issue had no place at the world body.

In a White House appearance that Trump had teased for a day, the US president attacked China over its treatment of the former British colony, saying it was "diminishing the city´s longstanding and proud status." “This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China and indeed the people of the world,” Trump said.

“I am directing my administration to begin the process of eliminating policy that gives Hong Kong different and special treatment,” Trump said.

“This will affect the full range of agreements, from our extradition treaty to our export controls on dual-use technologies and more, with few exceptions,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday informed Congress that the Trump administration would no longer consider Hong Kong to be separate under US law, but it was up to Trump to spell out the consequences.

China this week pressed ahead on a law that would ban subversion and other perceived offenses against its rule in Hong Kong, which was rocked by months of massive pro-democracy protests last year.

In a move that could have long-reaching consequences, Trump issued an order to ban graduate students from US universities who are connected to China´s military.

“For years, the government of China has conducted illicit espionage to steal our industrial secrets, of which there are many,” Trump said.

Hawkish Republicans have been clamoring to kick out Chinese students enrolled in sensitive fields. The FBI in February said it was investigating 1,000 cases of Chinese economic espionage and technological theft.

But any move to deter students is unwelcome for US universities, which rely increasingly on tuition from foreigners and have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown.

China has been the top source of foreign students to the United States for the past decade with nearly 370,000 Chinese at US universities, although Trump´s order will not directly affect undergraduates.