Balochistan NFC Member Javed Jabbar resigns

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan’s Member into fold of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Javed Jabbar has resigned, making the constitutional body incomplete so it cannot meet until new nomination from Balochistan is notified.

In a letter written to President Arif Alvi, Javed Jabbar thanked him, Governor of Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani for nominating him as the non-statutory Member from Balochistan for the 10th NFC, as notified on May 12.

He stated that any citizen of Pakistan who, in the opinion of the nominating authority and the approving authority, is suitably qualified, irrespective of province of residence, is eligible as per the Constitution and law, to represent any of the four provinces and to serve on the NFC, or any other federal or provincial body.

“Due to my long association with the great people and province of Balochistan for the past 45 years in different public service capacities including a six-year tenure in the Senate, and three times as a member of federal cabinet, and in the voluntary field in the development sector, I had accepted this unsought, unexpected honour — only in order to make a humble, potentially positive contribution.

“My initial view was that even though I am not a resident of the province, one could use experience in aspects of political economy and familiarity with the core problems of the province to advocate the cause of Balochistan. Several residents of Balochistan conveyed their valued felicitations and support for my nomination,” he said.

However, he stated that in the past two weeks, some political opposition has been voiced within Balochistan to his nomination. Petitions have been filed in the Balochistan High Court which will render its just verdict soon, as per the Constitution and law. “But consensus is the cornerstone of NFC’s work and its declared Awards,” he added.

“Ideally, there should also be a reasonably broad political consensus within Balochistan about nominations to the NFC. If such broad consensus does not exist, then the eventual outcome, however sincerely and competently pursued , and even regardless of the benefits accruing to Balochistan from the announced Award, are likely to be rejected by some — with the complaint that more should have been secured,” he said.

“To enable representation on the basis of a broad political consensus, and to prevent prolonged opposition to the chief minister’s decision on this matter that would divert attention from the positive work being done by his government , I hereby tender my resignation from the 10th NFC with immediate effect,” he said.

Javed Jabbar said he was confident that a new nominee will contribute a valuable role to obtaining an Award that is justly beneficial for the people and province of Balochistan. “I will continue my voluntary work through ongoing projects and through new initiatives for the progress of Balochistan,” he said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal in his tweet stated that Javed Jabbar’s volunteer resignation is a sad event and it’s sad to see how some self-centred people spread disinformation about him. “He is man of knowledge, experience, depth on Balochistan and years on NFC. It is hoped that those who criticised and played negative role shall realise it,” he said.