Body of COVID-19 victim awaits repatriation in London mortuary

LONDON: Pakistani authorities are refusing to repatriate the dead body of a Karachi resident who lost life to COVID-19 in London during a family visit.

Pakistani citizen Syed Israrul Hassan Zaidi, 62, was visiting the UK to see his children but unfortunately contracted coronavirus and lost the battle for his life to the disease.

According to the official documents of St Peter's Hospital, Israrul Hassan Zaidi died due to COVID-19, multi-organ failure and Type-2 diabetes. Israrul Hassan Zaidi was draftsman and lived in Karachi’s Al-Noor Society.

He was visiting London to be with his daughter Afsheen Shiraz whose husband Shiraz Zaidi passed away in a traffic accident few months ago.

A repatriation letter issued by St Peter's Hospital reads: "The body has been enclosed in a body bag and is to be transported in zinc lined, hermetically sealed coffin which has been carried out by a funeral directory service in the UK in order so that there is no risk to any persons responsible for handling the coffin."

In an exclusive conversation with The News, the deceased's son, Ali Raza said: "My father is a Pakistani citizen, he lived all his life in Pakistan. His last wish was to be buried in Pakistan. My father’s dead body is in mortuary in Stanmore Imambargah and we will not bury him until we are allowed to take the body to Pakistan."