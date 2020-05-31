Aligarh Muslim University: Two Kashmiri students booked for posting pro-Pak posts

SRINAGAR: Police in Uttar Pradesh state has booked two Kashmiri students of the under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan and anti-India messages on social media.

The two Kashmiri students Saqib Rasool Bhat and Sheikh Arafat were booked by UP police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Hindu right-wing leader Deepak Sharma Aazad claiming that the two students had posted ‘inappropriate’ content on social media expressing their love for the “enemy nation”, reports said.

The complainant had further alleged that the two were propagating Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan and desired to celebrate Eid in accordance with Pakistan.

On the basis of the complaint, police station Atrauli filed a case against them under sections 53-A, 153- B, 66-D IT Act of the Indian Penal Code, foreign media reported on Friday.

The report quoted University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai saying that strict action will be taken against the two students.

In his Facebook post, Bhat had written that “Eid means happiness and happiness is Pak,”. Replying to his post, Arafat had written “Pakistan hamara hai, hum Pakistani hai.”

This is not the first time any Kashmiri student has been booked by police on the complaint of right-wing activists.

In February this year, at least 22 Kashmiri students of AMU were booked by police for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Aligarh city.