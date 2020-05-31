Mitron app is actually a repackaged app from Pakistan called TicTic: report

LONDON: Mitron app is not made in India but bought from a Pakistani software developer Qboxus, according to a report. Although the app has been growing quickly for its Indian origin, and is named after a word often associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new report is claiming that the Mitron app is actually a repackaged version of the TicTic app, created by a Pakistani company called Qboxus, foreign media reported.

Irfan Sheikh, the founder and CEO of Qboxus, the company that made the TicTic app, told News18 that he sold the source code of the app to Mitron’s creator for $34, or approximately Rs2,500.

Sheikh told News18 that his company sells the source code, which the buyers are then expected to customise. He added to Network 18, “There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true especially because they have not made any changes.”