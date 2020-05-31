close
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020

Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiris in IOK

National

May 31, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanpora area of the district.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area and operation continued till last report came in.

