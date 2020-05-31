US supplies kosher meat to Jewish community in UAE

ISLAMABAD: It has been revealed in a Jewish wire service report that the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) mostly centered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is estimated to number about 150 families or up to 2,000-3,000 people.

They are living peacefully and enjoying their life without any hazard. Most of the residents are originally from the United States, Europe and South Africa, the Yeshiva World News reported. The report has suggested that a shipment of kosher meat sent from the United States has landed in the United Arab Emirates for the country’s Jews.

The amount of meat will take care of the Jewish community for about a month and a half, Israel’s national broadcaster Kan reported, citing unnamed sources in the UAE Jewish community. Israel was not involved in the shipment of crates, according to the sources. The presence of Jewish community in the UAE which is living in peaceful manner indicates religious harmony in the affluent Arab country. A video of the crates of meat has been posted on Twitter on a page called Jewish Community of the UAE.