Sun May 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Two more die of corona in Takhtbhai

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

TAKHTBHAI: Two more died of coronavirus in Lundkhwar area in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday.

Officials said that Habibullah Khan, vice-president of National Bank of Pakistan, Malakand region, and a resident of Qamargai in Lundkhwar area, had contracted the disease during the last Ramazan. They said the patient was admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for the viral infection. The patient was then taken to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where his breath lost. Similarly, Muhammad Zareen, a resident of Gulshanabad in Takhtbhai tehsil, was admitted to the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) after he tested positive for the Covid-19.

