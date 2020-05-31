Food secretary removed over wheat, sugar crises made PPRA chief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Food Secretary Hashim Popalzai, who was removed over wheat and sugar crisis, has been reappointed as managing director of the public procurement regulatory authority (PPRA). Sources said that the cabinet had approved Hashim Popalzai’s appointment summary through a circulation. They said that Popalzai, who is retiring next year, has been appointed as MD of PPRA for three years before his retirement. In April, Hashim Popalzai was removed as a secretary food by Prime Minister Imran Khan following a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiry report on wheat and sugar crisis.

Later, the prime minister had appointed Umar Hameed as a food secretary.

The FIA had declared Hashim Popalzai responsible for the wheat and sugar crisis and recommended his removal from the office.