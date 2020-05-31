Centre to be requested for 1,500 ventilators: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that best possible measures are being taken by the government under available resources to deal with the pandemic. He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Corona Control which reviewed in detail the situation on Saturday. The chief minister said that the federal government would be requested to provide 1,500 ventilators to Punjab and orders of the federal government would be followed in connection with opening of restaurants and cafes. He directed that no corona patient should face any difficulty in government hospitals.

Earlier, the participants presented their proposals for safety from the coronavirus and agreed to send them to the federal government for opening different institutions in Punjab according to the SPOs devised in this regard. The meeting decided to ensure the implementation of covering the face and nose across the province under which police and traffic wardens will be able to warn violators. The Cabinet Committee allowed the Punjab Public Service Commission to hold interviews of 1,000 lady doctors by following the SOPs.

It was also decided in the meeting that the DRAP would be approached for the permission to prepare ventilators and respirators at local level. It was decided the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would take a final decision to reopen parks, new working hours for commercial enterprises and 2-day holidays. The meeting was informed that lists of plasma donors had been prepared in Mayo and Jinnah Hospitals Lahore and corona patients could be treated with plasma under expert protocol. A central control room for monitoring the movement of corona patients would be established in Mayo Hospital. The meeting was informed that more than 228,000 corona tests had so far been conducted in the province. It was told that there was no shortage of beds or facilities for corona patients in Punjab and more than 1,000 beds reserved for the patients in the province were still vacant. Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid informed the meeting that data related to corona expenditure was available on the website of the department to ensure transparency.