Sun May 31, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Seven-year-old girl dies after being raped

National

Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

OKARA: A seven-year-old girl died after being raped at Awan Ottar village near Hujra Shah Moqeem on Saturday.

Reportedly, the daughter of Muhammad Siddiq Hassan was taking bath in a tube-well when accused Nadeem arrived there and and forcibly took the girl in fields and allegedly raped her. In the meantime, the girl died. Later, people caught the accused and and handed him over to the police.

