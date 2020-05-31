6 booked for killing unborn baby by torturing pregnant woman

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police on Saturday booked six persons on the charge of killing an unborn baby by torturing a nine-month pregnant woman over a minor issue.

Earlier, relatives of the woman gathered outside the THQ Hospital Kamalia and chanted slogans against the accused persons and refused to take away the body of the baby till registration of an FIR against the accused persons. They ended their protest after Kamalia City police registered an FIR under Section 324 of PPC.

According to the FIR, complainant Muhammad Ismail said that his daughter Khalida’s husband Rafiq, a resident of Razabad, Kamalia, had a dispute with Qaim Qasai over some issue.