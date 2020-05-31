Shehryar Afridi, MPA, his family test positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ag INP
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19, joining a long list of lawmakers who contracted coronavirus in Pakistan.
“I have tested positive of Covid-19 and have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I need prayers and blessings.
May Allah Almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM Imran Khan,” the minister tweeted on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Rana Arif Iqbal, his wife and four children tested positive for coronavirus. They have quarantined themselves at home.