Sun May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020

Shehryar Afridi, MPA, his family test positive for coronavirus

May 31, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19, joining a long list of lawmakers who contracted coronavirus in Pakistan.

“I have tested positive of Covid-19 and have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I need prayers and blessings.

May Allah Almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM Imran Khan,” the minister tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Rana Arif Iqbal, his wife and four children tested positive for coronavirus. They have quarantined themselves at home.

