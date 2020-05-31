Court seeks arguments on land suit against Nawaz’s mother

LAHORE: A civil court on Saturday summoned the counsel of both parties for arguments on a civil suit filed by a woman alleging that Shamim Bibi, mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, allegedly deceitfully transferred her mother’s land to her name.

The court summoned both the parties for arguments after a reply was submitted by Shamim Bibi to the court of Civil Judge Muhammad Kashif through her counsel advocate Arshad Malik.

The counsel of Shamim Bibi stated that the civil suit has been moved against his client to blackmail her. He stated that all legal documents are available and his client is ready to submit all documents before the court. He stated that the land was legally purchased. He implored the court to dismiss the civil suit against his client.

As per details, Rabia Roshan has moved the court, alleging that Shamim Bibi deceitfully transferred her mother’s 108 Kanals in Raiwind to her name. She implored the court to dismiss the registry in the name of Shamim Bibi and transfer the said piece of land to her name.