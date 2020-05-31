Britain beefs up Covid-19 aid by £4.4m for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom is providing a further £4.39 million assistance to aid Pakistan in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its impacts in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

According to an official statement issued in London, the latest assistance will support emergency response systems and provide assistance to food security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological issues.

In a video posted on Twitter a day earlier, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said in Urdu: “As testimony to our strong friendship, the UK is today helping Pakistan to fight the coronavirus and help the vulnerable by committing a further £4.39 million in aid.”

He praised Pakistan for showing “international leadership in its response to the coronavirus” by “balancing the need to sustain the economy while keeping everyone healthy and protecting the poorest”.

The video then concludes with a message that says: “The UK is supporting Pakistan to reach nearly 80 million people with public health messaging to prevent the spread of virus.”

British Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad said: “By supporting the poorest and most vulnerable people, especially those facing discrimination and by spreading information on how to protect against coronavirus, we can save lives.

“The UK is proud to support Pakistan, and through our investment in international vaccine research and the Global Vaccine Alliance, we will help end this pandemic sooner and prevent future waves of infection. The UK stands with you in these difficult times.”

Head of Office for the UK’s Department for International Development in Pakistan, Annabel Gerry, said: “It is increasingly important that we work together to help those who are the most vulnerable. This is why I am proud that UK aid will be there for the women and children who face increased threats of violence and stigma in their own home and need access to these support services.

The UK is playing a leading role in the global effort to tackle coronavirus, including on vaccine development, strengthening health systems and support for the global economy. On 4 June the UK will host the Global Vaccine Summit, to

raise money to ensure Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, can vaccinate 300 million more children against infectious diseases including in Pakistan. By working together as international partners to defeat this pandemic, we are all safer.”