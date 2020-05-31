District judiciary to resume work from tomorrow

LAHORE : The district judiciary in Punjab is going to resume regular work from June 1, but under strict observation of the Covid-19 pandemic-related guidelines and SOPs announced by the government.

A circular issued by the Lahore High Court Saturday directed all district and sessions judges of the province to make sure the regular working of all courts and the presence of all judicial officers in their respective district from Monday. The LHC also directed the D&SJs to ensure strict observance of the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government to cope with the pandemic. Under the guidelines, the D&SJs shall make sure the provision of sanitizers or walk-through sanitizing gates at entry points of courts. The presiding officers, officials, lawyers, and parties must wear facemasks. No one should be allowed to enter the court premises/rooms or any attached offices without wearing a mask and gloves. On the call of a case, only those advocates (associating one junior with them, if so required) who have to appear to argue or attend a particular case in a court shall enter courtrooms unless the presence of the parties in person and that of the witnesses is so desired by the courts. Every court shall try to fix the time of taking up each case to ensure social distancing. The D&SJs will make sure that all instructions issued by the LHC as well as the provincial government with regard to Covid-19 are given effect in letter and spirit.