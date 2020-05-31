Record casualties in last 24 hours, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the people are coming on roads in huge numbers as if they are celebrating the end of coronavirus.

Due to the non-seriousness of people towards dealing with coronavirus, its cases are increasing in the country day by day, he said while addressing a delegation headed by PTI leader Mian Waheed at Governor’s House on Saturday.

The Punjab governor said, “We as a nation pay tribute to doctors and paramedics who are not only fighting against corona valiantly, but also sacrificing their lives in the war against corona. They will always be remembered in history.”

Pakistan has recorded the highest per million casualties in South Asia in the last 24 hours due to corona sprawl. He said, “Our virus hot spots are not only limited to urban centres but they have also reached small cities and villages. We have no option except implementing and observing corona SOPs.”

He said the war against corona cannot be fought on streets. It can only be fought by staying in homes. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said he offered Eid prayers at Governor’s House by strictly following social distancing SOPs.

He also said that the people of Indian-Held Kashmir are offering prayers in stringer curfew imposed by fascist Modi government. He welcomed the OIC condemnation of the new Kashmiri domicile law.

He said all Indian attempts of changing demographics in Jammu and Kashmir will be foiled. While commenting on locust attack on crops, he said, “We are taking all preventive measures to dismantle deadly locust attack on plants in Punjab.” Meanwhile, the Punjab governor again underwent corona virus test which came negative.