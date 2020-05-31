Man found murdered at home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A 35-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in his house in the Badami Bagh area on Saturday.
The victim identified as Azhar Iqbal was alone at home. It is suspected some monetary issue or an old enmity might have been a reason behind the incident. Police removed the body to morgue.