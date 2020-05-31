close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Man found murdered at home

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

LAHORE : A 35-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in his house in the Badami Bagh area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Azhar Iqbal was alone at home. It is suspected some monetary issue or an old enmity might have been a reason behind the incident. Police removed the body to morgue.

Latest News

More From Lahore