Number of patients exceeds 22,500 in Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Punjab government is providing best possible treatment to Covid-19 patients in the public sector hospitals while all required resources are available for the purpose and the government is reviewing the situation every 24 hours. Speaking at a press conference at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the health minister said that the data on the number of patients, treatment, tests, medicine procurement and available resources is being shared with the people on a daily basis which was appreciated by the Punjab Information Commission.

Primary and Secondary Health Department Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) Chairman Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Children Hospital Dean Dr Masud Sadiq and other officers concerned were also present at the press conference.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there were rumours and speculations in the media about the treatment and other facilities related to the coronavirus. She said the facts needed to be shared with people. According to the directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the minister said, all figures and statistics of patients, tests and medicine procurement are being regularly shared on the department website to maintain transparency. There has been an increase in the number of patients and the expenses made are routinely shared on the official websites with complete detail of new cases, ventilators, beds and other information.

The minister said through Rescue1122, the patient transfer facility to the nearest hospitals has been provided and it is linked with the Central Control Room. As many as 303 ventilators are available for corona patients and currently 64 critically-ill patients are on ventilators in the province. If symptoms appear, people must contact the Rescue 1122 instead of self-isolation at home. On the direction from the chief minister, a control room has been set up at Mayo Hospital where data of patients in government and private hospitals is available. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has introduced an App in its Corona Monitoring Unit where complete information of patients, beds and facilities will be available, the minister said.

The minister said, “I reemphasise that the government is spending public money on people in a transparent manner and all expenses are routinely updated at the official website. The CEAG, under its chairman, shares the findings and experiences of treatment of patients with the committee on a daily basis. All CEAG members may talk on corona publicly as well. A mass awareness campaign is being initiated in Punjab under directions from the National Command and Control Centre. We cannot continue the state of complete lockdown forever as even in the US people are in long queues for food. Due to timely action by the government, the number of patients and the ratio of mortality are much lower in Punjab when compared with the rest of the world. During the lockdown, the government and the philanthropists have worked together to support the people in need. The entire world is doing research on finding cure for Covid-19.

Dr Mehmud Shaukat has developed protocols for treatment which are being followed in the entire province.

Talking on the trial on medicines, the minister said, “Hydroxychloquine has not produced the results it was billed to produce. We have started the trial of medicine Tocilizumab and positive results have been witnessed so far with 10 patients recovering. The medicine costs Rs 120,000 per day for a patient. We have procured this medicine in adequate quantity for serious patient.” She said, “Plasma therapy was also initially recommended and our experts in Punjab are working with Dr Tahir Shamsi for further results of this therapy.” As many as 37 people are providing their plasma this week and these trials will be further researched this week. The number of corona patients has exceeded 22,500 in Punjab and by following the precautionary measures, about 30 per cent to 40 per cent cases can be stopped.”

Responding to the queries of journalists, the minister said that the lockdown was announced as a last option and during the lockdown the government developed its resources to combat the pandemic. So far an amount of Rs 96 crore have been disbursed among the teaching hospitals of Punjab and overall Rs 5 billion have been spent on corona pandemic. More than 6,000 daily tests cost the government between Rs 2.5 crore rupees and 3 crore rupees. A meeting has been called to review the charges by private hospitals. In the middle of corona emergency, the strike call by YDA is inexplicable.

Nobody will be allowed to disrupt the treatment of corona patients in Punjab, she said. The MTI Act was enforced after consultations with the YDA and it will be piloted in some institutions before being scaled up to the entire province. “I salute all doctors treating corona patients as patients are recovering with their great efforts. In the middle of the pandemic, the department is also providing all routine services to the patients. The quarantine centres are providing necessary facilities to the patients. The chief minister is personally supervising the efforts to control coronavirus and is monitoring the services and the expenses. In cases of any irregularity, immediate action will be taken,” said the health minister.

The minister also said that the Punjab Public Service Commission will start interview for the hiring of doctors, nurses and paramedics very soon while observing the social distancing SOPs. She said that the government spends billions on polio vaccines and the all parents must get their children vaccinated.