close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 31, 2020

Bayern players accept salary cut

Sports

AFP
May 31, 2020

BERLIN: Bayern Munich players have accepted a salary cut which will last until the “end of the season” to help the Bundesliga champions through the coronavirus crisis, club president Herbert Hainer said on Saturday.

In April, the Bayern squad took a 20-percent reduction in salary.

“It is very satisfying to see that our team understands the situation and will again give up part of their salary until the end of the season,” Hainer says.

Latest News

More From Sports