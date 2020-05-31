‘Normal to lose league match to face a weaker team’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali has said that losing a league game after qualifying for knockouts in big tournaments to find weaker opponents has always been a normal thing.
While speaking to a news channel on Saturday, Basit said that if a team has qualified for the knockouts they can throw matches.