Sun May 31, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Scrap dealer, employee shot and injured

Karachi

A scrap dealer and his employee were wounded in a firing incident on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place at a shop in Korangi’s Zia Colony. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the victims to Jinnah postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention where he was identified as 40-year-old Sadiq while his employee as Mauj Ali.

Police said four men riding on three motorcycles stopped in front of the shop and opened indiscriminate fire on them before fleeing. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

